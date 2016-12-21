B.C.-born hockey player Craig Cunningham opens up about remarkable recovery after collapsing on ice

Seeing Craig Cunningham smile is a Christmas miracle for his friends and family. Just over a month ago, the Tucson Roadrunners player came as close to death as you can and still survive.

Prior to the start of a Roadrunners’ American Hockey League game, Cunningham – who is originally from Trail, B.C. – suffered acute cardiac arrest. For reasons still unknown, his heart stopped beating.

It took a team of firefighters, paramedics, nurses and doctors to save his life.

WATCH: Craig Cunningham thankful for those who helped save his life, says pro-hockey probably behind him

After numerous surgeries, Cunningham underwent a lengthy rehabilitation process.

“It’s been a pretty big grind, just being in the same spot the whole time and looking at the same thing every day,” he said of his recovery.

Cunningham and his family are eternally grateful to everyone who helped him.

WATCH: Heather Cunningham with emotional thank you to those who saved her son’s life

“I don’t think I will ever find the words to express how grateful I really am,” mother Heather Cunningham said. “Craig would not be with us here today if these people had not gone that extra mile.”

The prognosis for Craig is positive. He is expected to make a full and healthy recovery, but his hockey career is likely over.

Although for a guy who wasn’t supposed to make the NHL and has defied the odds every step of his life, who knows?

“Anything can happen,” he said.

– With files from Jay Janower