Students raising money to provide Christmas gifts around the world

For more than 10 years, Linden Christian School in Winnipeg has been making a difference in the lives of children around the world who need it most.

Students from Grades 5 to 12, as well as staff members, raise the bar a little higher every Christmas in order to bring hope through the World Vision’s gift catalogue.

“I babysit to earn my money, so a couple of the babysitting jobs over the past month (and) I’ve decided that money is going to go towards World Vision,” Grade 12 student Jenna Allison said.

Robert Charach, principal of Linden Christian School, said the initiative has been growing over the past several years and described the amazing partnership of “kids helping kids.”

“They set goals individually, and then collectively they go through a process where they select things that they will purchase with the money they raise … There’s a lot of passion for this project,” he said.

“I think that they are planning to surpass the $180,000 total mark.”

Michael Messenger, president of World Vision Canada, reflected on the importance of the catalogues.

“Every gift in (the catalogue) comes alongside existing communities that we have, so it supplements and supports and it actually builds up the foundation that we can continue to help kids.”

“It is often the difference between just survival and helping kids thrive.”

The school students raise about $15,000 annually for the gift catalogue and through their efforts, they’re learning about being responsible global citizens, giving to those less fortunate and looking beyond themselves.

“I’ve been involved in World Vision fundraising since I was in Grade 5 and it’s a really neat way to have a tangible impact on people around the world,” Allison said.

Students recently spent a lunch hour with Eddy the goat. Goats are one of the many animals the kids have given as gifts to families in developing countries.

“A goat can supply a lot of things. It’s food, milk, all that stuff and it’s very helpful and immunizations can save a child’s life,” Grade 8 student Caelan Cook said.

“Everyone’s getting involved together to help other people who don’t have as much, right? Because we have so much stuff,” Grade 8 student Nikki Gilmour said.