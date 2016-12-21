MPs keep ripping their pants in the House of Commons — and aren’t happy about it

Members of Parliament often look at ways to save money. In this case, it’s on their tailors’ bills.

The seats in the Chamber have the unfortunate tendency to rip MPs’ pants pockets, according to testimony from the Procedure and House Affairs Committee.

The committee briefly considered the matter on Dec. 8. That day they considered a number of proposals, deciding whether or not they merited further study.

Committee chair Larry Bagnell mentioned the item, listed as “change the design of the seats in the chamber, e.g. the seats in the chamber have the tendency of ripping suit pockets.”

The item was championed by Liberal MP David de Burgh Graham, who mentioned that he had ripped six pockets since the last election.

“Are you talking about your suit pockets or your pants pocket?” asked Conservative Tom Lukiwski.

“The pants,” Graham clarified.

“It may be a causation correlation,” interjected the NDP’s Don Davies, who also supported the item.

“Everybody except Scott Reid has had it happen once,” said Graham.

He elaborated on the problem later in the meeting.

“The shape of the chairs has three ridges. It’s very decorative, very pretty, and because we have it, we can’t change it, because that’s the tradition.

“You could sand off the inner point and nobody would have a pocket torn again. It would be a very minor change.”

This wasn’t the first time Graham had mentioned his pants in Parliament. On Oct. 6, he said that he “would like to see seats in the chamber that do not tear our pockets, which happened to me again last night.”