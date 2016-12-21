Texas man charged for alleged sexual communication with Saskatchewan minor

A Texas man has been charged for allegedly having inappropriate online communication of a sexual nature with an underage person in Saskatchewan.

Indian Head RCMP originally received the complaint in November 2015. The age and sex of the underage person has not been released.

It was determined that the communication was coming from someone in the United States.

The information was turned over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Last week, a man in Dallas was arrested and charged under U.S. law.

Indian Head RCMP said the incident serves as a reminder that online sexual crimes have no boundaries and anyone can be victimized by someone anywhere in the world.

Police also said people should remain vigilant when using social media or other internet applications and be aware of what they are being asked to do or send on the internet.