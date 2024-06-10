Menu

Stranded kite surfer rescued after spelling out ‘HELP’ with rocks

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 10, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
A zoomed-in image shows the sign the kite surfer was able to construct out of rocks, eventually capturing the attention of a private helicopter pilot. View image in full screen
A zoomed-in image shows the sign the kite surfer was able to construct out of rocks, eventually capturing the attention of a private helicopter pilot. @CALFIRECZU / X.com
A quick-thinking kite surfer, channeling what years of television and movies have taught us about becoming stranded on a remote beach, facilitated his own rescue operation by spelling out “HELP” with rocks.

The surfer became stranded on the cliffside California beach south of Davenport Landing, near Santa Cruz, on an unspecified date.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) said a private helicopter was flying overhead Sunday when it spotted a sizeable distress call made from rocks on a beach below.

The department shared photos and videos of the rescue operation, where the surfer was airlifted back to high ground. Photos show a long coastline, with the steep cliff cutting the beach off from the road above.

The long and narrow beach is separated from the road above by a steep and soaring cliff. View image in full screen
The long and narrow beach is separated from the road above by a steep and soaring cliff. @CALFIRECZU / X.com

The kite surfer did not need medical attention from the team of first responders, CAL Fire said in an update posted to X.

CAL Fire, the Santa Cruz County Fire Department and California State Parks worked together to rescue the stranded surfer. It’s the second time this year there have been reports of stranded people being rescued after creating a “HELP” sign.

In April, three sailors were retrieved from a deserted island in the Pacific Ocean after a U.S. Navy plane spotted the word “HELP” spelled out in palm leaves on the beach.

Photo of the word 'HELP' written out in palm leaves. Three stranded sailors were rescued from a deserted island in the Pacific on Tuesday after their sign for help was spotted by a U.S. Navy plane. View image in full screen
Photo of the word ‘HELP’ written out in palm leaves. Three stranded sailors were rescued from a deserted island in the Pacific after their sign for help was spotted by a U.S. Navy plane. U.S. Coast Guard

And in August 2020, three sailors were stranded on the very same deserted island and were rescued after their “SOS” sign, built out of palm branches, was spotted by a passing aircraft.

‘SOS’ written in sand saves 3 stranded men on remote Pacific island
