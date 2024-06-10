Stranded kite surfer rescued after spelling out ‘HELP’ with rocks

A quick-thinking kite surfer, channeling what years of television and movies have taught us about becoming stranded on a remote beach, facilitated his own rescue operation by spelling out “HELP” with rocks.
The surfer became stranded on the cliffside California beach south of Davenport Landing, near Santa Cruz, on an unspecified date.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) said a private helicopter was flying overhead Sunday when it spotted a sizeable distress call made from rocks on a beach below.
The department shared photos and videos of the rescue operation, where the surfer was airlifted back to high ground. Photos show a long coastline, with the steep cliff cutting the beach off from the road above.
The kite surfer did not need medical attention from the team of first responders, CAL Fire said in an update posted to X.
CAL Fire, the Santa Cruz County Fire Department and California State Parks worked together to rescue the stranded surfer. It’s the second time this year there have been reports of stranded people being rescued after creating a “HELP” sign.
In April, three sailors were retrieved from a deserted island in the Pacific Ocean after a U.S. Navy plane spotted the word “HELP” spelled out in palm leaves on the beach.
And in August 2020, three sailors were stranded on the very same deserted island and were rescued after their “SOS” sign, built out of palm branches, was spotted by a passing aircraft.
Comments