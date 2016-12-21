World
December 21, 2016 11:46 am

Turkish President has ‘no doubts’ Russian envoy shooter linked to exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen

By Staff Reuters

An unnamed gunman gestures after allegedly shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday there is “no doubt” that the assassin who gunned down the Russian ambassador in Ankara was a member of the network of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

“There is no reason to hide that he’s a member of the FETO network. All his connections, from where he was educated to his links, point to FETO,” he said. The government refers to the followers of Gulen as the “Gulenist Terrorist Network,” or “FETO.”

Erdogan also said initial findings suggested the gunman had foreign links, although he did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

© 2016 Reuters

