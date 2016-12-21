Dario Devic, Surrey RCMP officer facing child luring charge, to appear in court

A Surrey RCMP officer facing charges of child luring after a Surrey Creep Catchers video surfaced online, is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

On Sept. 9, Dario Devic was charged with communicating with a person who was under the age of 16 for the purposes of sexual interference or sexual touching, and breach of trust related to his duties.

A month later, the Criminal Justice Branch (CJB) approved the charge of luring a child against Devic but after a full review of the evidence, the branch concluded the charge of breach of trust related to his duties did not meet the necessary requirements, and the charge was subsequently dropped.

BC RCMP launched an investigation after a video shot by the controversial group allegedly showed an RCMP officer meeting an underage girl and streamed the encounter live on Facebook.

Creep Catchers is a network of people who bait people to arrange to meet juveniles and confront them in person, all with the cameras rolling.

Devic was supposed to make several court appearances in October and November, but did not show up.

— With files from Paula Baker