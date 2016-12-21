No charges for young adults arrested after Deux-Montagnes school lockdown

Four people arrested in Deux-Montagnes Tuesday afternoon, following an important police operation at Deux-Montagnes High School, were released without charges.

Police were called to the school by administrators after a student reported being threatened in a post on social media.

Police said they had reason to fear for the safety and well-being of a particular student at the school.

The school was placed on lockdown for the duration of the police operation. While there was no restriction of movement within the school, no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

According to police the safety perimeter around school property allowed officers to identify and intercept four people believed to be related to the online threat.

The four individuals were detained for questioning and have since been released.

“No weapons were found and the person involved did not wish to press charges,” said police spokesperson, Christopher Harding.