Elderly woman punched, pulled from home during scary Halifax home invasion

An elderly woman was punched in the face and dragged from her Halifax home during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police say.

Officers were called to a home on Pennington Street at 10:45 p.m.

Eighty-five-year-old Jeanette MacDonald says she was home alone when she answered a knock at her door to find a man, who police say punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect then punched the widow again and dragged her out of her home by her arm. She said the man had a gun and knife in his pockets, and demanded money.

“I said ‘give you my money? I got no money,” MacDonald said from her home Tuesday.

“Just a punk that’s all he was.”

MacDonald has significant bruising on her face under her eyes, as well as on her chest.

MacDonald said the man pushed her onto the floor and knocked her large china cabinet down over her. She said she tried to push him away, but he pushed her outside of her home. Neighbours came to help after they heard her screaming.

“Oh god man I was petrified,” MacDonald said.

The woman was treated for minor cuts and bruises. She told Global News she’s feeling sore after the attack.

The suspect — described as a 5’5″ man with a slim build and no facial hair — fled the scene, and despite the efforts of several officers and a K-9 unit, police couldn’t find him. The suspect was wearing a red sweater and toque at the time.

“We want to emphasize that the victim did nothing wrong. However, if you’re not expecting somebody, especially later at night, to be coming to your residence, err on the side of caution,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. Dianne Penfound.

— With files from Steve Silva, Global News.