December 21, 2016 12:57 am
Updated: December 21, 2016 1:44 am

Family of boys found murdered west of Edmonton speak at vigil: ‘Never forget them’

WATCH ABOVE: Just hours after the RCMP confirmed the two boys found dead in a Spruce Grove, Alta. home on Monday were the victims of a murder-suicide, a touching tribute to the boys' lives was held outside their mother and stepfather's home in Whitecourt, Alta. Sarah Kraus reports.

On the same day the RCMP confirmed two young boys found dead in a Spruce Grove, Alta. home were the victims of a murder-suicide, hundreds of people gathered at a sombre vigil in the central Alberta town of Whitecourt to mourn the loss Ryder and Radek MacDougall and to show support for their mother and stepfather.

On Monday, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek were found dead along with their 39-year-old father, Corry MacDougall. While the RCMP have not confirmed exactly what happened, they said the deaths were the result of a suicide and that the boys were victims. Police did not describe the father as a victim.

READ MORE: Memorial grows for 2 boys in Spruce Grove; RCMP confirm murder-suicide

Watch below: Friends are coming together to remember two boys killed in a murder suicide in Spruce Grove, Alta. Quinn Ohler reports.

Tuesday evening’s emotional candlelight vigil was held outside the boys’ mother and stepfather’s home where the family is grieving.

View photo gallery of the vigil in Whitecourt below:

whitecourtvigil1resized

Radek and Ryder MacDougall’s mother, Tracy Stark, is consoled by their stepfather – Brent Stark – at a vigil for the two boys held in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil2resized

Radek and Ryder MacDougall’s mother, Tracy Stark, is consoled by their stepfather – Brent Stark – at a vigil for the two boys held in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil3resized

Tracy Stark and Brent Stark speak at a vigil for the Radek and Ryder MacDougall held in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil4resized

Hundreds of people gathered in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016 at a vigil held for Radek and Ryder MacDougall.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil5resized

Hundreds of people gathered in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016 at a vigil held for Radek and Ryder MacDougall.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil6resized

Hundreds of people gathered in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016 at a vigil held for Radek and Ryder MacDougall.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil7resized

A shrine is set up in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016 near a vigil held for Radek and Ryder MacDougall.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil8resized

Tracy Stark and Brent Stark speak at a vigil for the Radek and Ryder MacDougall held in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil10resized

Tracy Stark and Brent Stark speak at a vigil for the Radek and Ryder MacDougall held in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016.

Craig Ryan/ Global News
whitecourtvigil11resized

Family members lit lanterns to send up to Radek and Ryder MacDougall in heaven at a vigil held for the slain boys in held in Whitecourt, Alta. on Dec. 20, 2016.

Craig Ryan/ Global News

The boys were devoted hockey players and many of their teammates and people from the hockey community showed up to pay tribute to their slain friends. Their stepfather, Brent Stark, is the owner of the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Stark and the boys’ mother, Tracy Stark, were the ones who made the grisly discovery of the boys’ bodies on Monday.

READ MORE: ‘Beautiful souls’: Stepfather of 2 boys found dead in Spruce Grove home speaks out

mcdougallsblueresized

Ryder MacDougall (left) and Radek MacDougall (right) pose for a photo with their mother, Tracy Stark, at an Edmonton Oilers game on Dec. 17, 2016.

CREDIT: Facebook/ Tracy Stark
macdougallbrosblueresized

Ryder MacDougall (left) and Radek MacDougall (right) were found dead in a Spruce Grove, Alta. home on Dec. 19, 2016.

CREDIT: Facebook/Tracy Stark
macdougallbrothersnewblue

Ryder MacDougall (left) and Radek MacDougall (right) were found dead in a Spruce Grove, Alta. home on Dec. 19, 2016.

CREDIT: Facebook/Tracy Stark
macdougallbrothersresizedblue

Radek MacDougall (left) and Ryder MacDougall (right) were found dead in a Spruce Grove, Alta. home on Dec. 19, 2016.

CREDIT: Facebook/Tracy Stark
radekandtracyblue

A photo of Radek MacDougall with his mother Tracy Stark. MacDougall and his brother Ryder were found dead along with their father in a Spruce Grove, Alta. home on Dec. 19, 2016.

COURTESY: Tracy Stark
radekmacdougallresizedblue

Radek MacDougall was found dead in a Spruce Grove, Alta. home on Dec. 19, 2016.

CREDIT: Twitter/@radekrox
spruce-memorial-5

A growing memorial outside the Spruce Grove, Alta. home where two brothers, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall, and their father Corry MacDougall, were found dead Monday morning. December 20, 2016.

Quinn Ohler, Global News
spruce-memorial-4

A growing memorial outside the Spruce Grove, Alta. home where two brothers, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall, and their father Corry MacDougall, were found dead Monday morning. December 20, 2016.

spruce-memorial-3

A growing memorial outside the Spruce Grove, Alta. home where two brothers, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall, and their father Corry MacDougall, were found dead Monday morning. December 20, 2016.

spruce-memorial-2

A growing memorial outside the Spruce Grove, Alta. home where two brothers, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall, and their father Corry MacDougall, were found dead Monday morning. December 20, 2016.

spruce-vigil-1

A growing memorial outside the Spruce Grove, Alta. home where two brothers, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall, and their father Corry MacDougall, were found dead Monday morning. December 20, 2016.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
spruce-memorial-1

A growing memorial outside the Spruce Grove, Alta. home where two brothers, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall, and their father Corry MacDougall, were found dead Monday morning. December 20, 2016.

Dave Carels, Global News
spruce-vigil-2-cropped

A growing memorial outside the Spruce Grove, Alta. home where two brothers, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall, and their father Corry MacDougall, were found dead Monday morning. December 20, 2016.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
spruce-vigil-3

A growing memorial outside the Spruce Grove, Alta. home where two brothers, 13-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall, and their father Corry MacDougall, were found dead Monday morning. December 20, 2016.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
greystone-centennial-middle-school-spruce-grove

Parkland School Division’s Greystone Centennial Middle School in Spruce Grove, where 13-year-old Ryder MacDougall and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall went to school. December 20, 2016.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
ryderandradektributelogoblue

An online tribute logo for Ryder MacDougall and Radek MacDougall. The two brothers were found dead in a Spruce Grove, Alta. home on Dec. 19, 2016.

COURTESY: Tracy Stark

Global News

“It’s just a respect thing, you know?” Daylen Black, who plays for the Midget A Whitecourt Wolverines, said. “Ryder was a pretty big part of the hockey community here and it’s just horrible what happened.”

Brent and Tracy Stark delivered the final goodbyes at the end of the vigil when they spoke to the crowd that had assembled.

“I know Ryder and Radek are looking down and I just, I just don’t know what to say,” Tracy said. “I know they’re going to give you strength to get through this, as they do me and everybody else.

“I just thank you for being here and supporting and loving us. Just never forget them I guess.”

“We’re lost for words,” Brent said. “We don’t know really what to say. It’s been a long 48 hours.”

“I completely broke down,” said family friend Ty Prokipchuk. “I couldn’t believe it. They didn’t deserve that.”

“We surround them with our love and with our hope,” said family friend Rodney Koscielny. “We surround them as a community. As we go through the shock phase right now, eventually grief but never forgetting.”

Family members lit lanterns to send up to Radek and Ryder in heaven and throughout the evening, many people with candles in their hands could be seen with tears streaming down their cheeks.

“I don’t think any of us know what kind of support we have until something tragic happens,” Koscielny said.

-With files from Sarah Kraus.

