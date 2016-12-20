Richard Marx helps subdue unruly passenger on airplane

Eighties pop star Richard Marx may be known for his ballads, but he says put his muscles on display when trouble erupted aboard a flight he was travelling on with wife Daisy Fuentes from Hanoi, Vietnam to Seoul, South Korea.

“On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers,” Fuentes, who was an MTV VJ once upon a time, wrote in an Instagram post. “When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him.”

Fuentes says the incident on Korean Air Flight 480 lasted four hours and stated Korean Air staff were ill-equipped to deal with the unruly passenger.

“They didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times),” she wrote before promising to post video of the incident later.

Two passengers and a member of the flight were injured, according to TMZ. The website also said the unruly passenger was arrested once the flight landed.

Marx, who has sold over 30 million records, posted several photos on his Twitter feed of the incident, hours later declaring the couple were home safe and sound.

