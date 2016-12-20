Sister of missing Coquitlam man makes appeal for information

Samar ‘Sam’ Ghaffari says she’s put her life on hold to be in Coquitlam and will not leave until her brother, who has been missing for nearly a month, is found.

A resident of Alberta, Ghaffari flew in from Edmonton to speak out on the behalf of concerned family members with the hopes that someone has information that can end the mystery of Sajed Ghaffari-Marandi’s mysterious disappearance.

Ghaffari-Marandi’s last known contact was on Nov. 25 when he called a friend. Since then, the 31-year-old Coquitlam man has not been in contact with family or friends.

“My brother means everything to me,” Sam Ghaffari said. “He doesn’t have to explain himself; we just need to know he’s OK. I will not leave until my brother is found.”

Coquitlam RCMP’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU) has been actively investigating Ghaffari-Marandi’s disappearance and said he left with his identification, passport and his white 2015 Nissan 200 van with the BC license KF7170. Investigators believe he is still in Canada, but are unable to reach him either by his phone, email or trace him through his regular banking channels.

MPU investigators have extended their search to beyond the B.C. borders and put out a Canada-wide alert.

An owner of a small business, All Canadian Appliance Source in Coquitlam, Ghaffari-Marandi normally worked long hours and was known to have a lot of contact with customers. According to police, it is out of character for him to leave his business this long.

Sam Ghaffari told Global News her brother has left before but he has always notified a family member ahead of time.

“To the person that I know that was so active, so ambitious, to stop like this… it doesn’t seem right,” Sam Ghaffari said. Even if her brother sees her message but doesn’t want to contact her or his family, she says it doesn’t matter but he needs to reach out to someone.

“I completely respect his privacy… just so he lets us know that he’s safe and okay and wants to be alone. If I hear that I’m fine. As long as I know he’s safe. The thing is, I don’t know this right now and it’s not like him at all to respond this way.”

Coquitlam RCMP also have a message for the missing man, “He is not in trouble with the police but we need to know that he has not come to any harm. If it is his choice to stay hidden, he can simply let police know that he is not in danger and we will respect his right to privacy.”

Ghaffari-Marandi is described as a Persian male, 5’6″, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a Black Bench jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes.

“I really appreciate anyone’s help to let me know he’s alive and safe,” a tearful Sam Ghaffari said. “Especially before the holidays, I need to know he’s okay. I don’t sleep at nighttime. I’m taking in so much right now… it’s just very difficult. I’m trying to hold it together but I just can’t. It gets to me… I can’t do anything, I need everybody’s help. I can’t do it on my own.”

The MPU have set up a special tip line for this case and asks anyone with information about Ghaffari-Marandi’s disappearance to call 1-877-687-3377.