West Vancouver police shut down road in British Properties for investigation

A heavy police presence was seen on a British Properties residential road in West Vancouver early Wednesday morning.

On social media, the West Vancouver Police Department said it has shut down the 800 block of King Georges Way and residents will see an increased police presence in the area.

A home seems to be at the centre of the investigation.

People are being advised to avoid the street as well.

Information is extremely limited at this time but police did say there is “no increased risk” to the public.

Global News has reached out to the West Vancouver Police Department for more information.