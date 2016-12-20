Health
MD Ambulance at peak capacity, delays expected for minor emergency calls

All available staff called in as MD Ambulance is running at maximum capacity and struggling keep up with current call demands.

MD Ambulance is currently operating a “level 0” in Saskatoon, meaning there are no ambulances able to respond to calls.

Officials say paramedics have responded to 54 emergency calls in Saskatoon since 6 a.m. Tuesday, which is the typical call volume for a 12-hour period.

“Our paramedics have hit their maximum capacity as we struggle with the current call volume we are experiencing,” Gerry Schriemer, chief of EMS for MD Ambulance, stated.

“The high priority calls are our primary focus until our resources can catch up to the low severity calls that are waiting.”

MD Ambulance officials said all available staff have been called in and they are utilizing municipal and rural partners to help respond to minor emergency calls.

People calling MD Ambulance for minor emergencies or inter-hospital transfers can expect delays.

“There will be a delays ambulance response if (people) are experiencing minor medical illness or injury and there will be a significant delay in inter-hospital transfers,” Schriemer said.

