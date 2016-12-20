Dorval Christmas tree contest: which has your vote?
Dorval has launched its first annual Christmas tree contest – and it’s already become a heated competition between residents.
Hairdresser Micheline Ward spent a day with her colleagues decorating the tree in front of their salon.
More than 25 businesses are participating in the city’s first annual tree competition – all part of an effort to promote Dorval’s downtown area.
According to Dorval Main Streets’ Beatrice Cuzzi, the contest was designed to promote local businesses – even the ornaments represent what each store has to offer.
In the case of Ward’s salon, they bought brushes and curlers at Dollarama, painted them gold and hung them.
The contest is slated to last until Dec. 31 with voting taking place on the organization’s Facebook page.
Winners will be announced on Jan. 14 at Dorval Gardens.
