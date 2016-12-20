Dorval Christmas tree contest: which has your vote?

Dorval has launched its first annual Christmas tree contest – and it’s already become a heated competition between residents.

Hairdresser Micheline Ward spent a day with her colleagues decorating the tree in front of their salon.

In Dorval, they've launched a Christmas Tree competition between local business. Around 26 are in. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/qYziGBq4Nc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 20, 2016

More than 25 businesses are participating in the city’s first annual tree competition – all part of an effort to promote Dorval’s downtown area.

Dorval Main Streets cooked up the contest, encouraging businesses to incorporate their wares /1. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/tScMQ4hfz6 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 20, 2016

According to Dorval Main Streets’ Beatrice Cuzzi, the contest was designed to promote local businesses – even the ornaments represent what each store has to offer.

In the case of Ward’s salon, they bought brushes and curlers at Dollarama, painted them gold and hung them.

So for her yoga studio, Marianna Thorberg picked doves to represent peace /2. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Q4hWyFzY5I — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 20, 2016

The contest is slated to last until Dec. 31 with voting taking place on the organization’s Facebook page.

Winners will be announced on Jan. 14 at Dorval Gardens.