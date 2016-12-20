Crime
December 20, 2016
Updated: December 20, 2016 8:48 pm

Toronto police seek ‘preppy punk’ in ‘lunchtime bandit’ bank robbery spree

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted in connection to five bank robberies in the Davisville neighbourhood.

Police said the robberies took place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 17 between noon and 1 p.m. along the Yonge Street strip between Lawrence Avenue and Davisville Avenue.

In each case, the suspect, nicknamed the “lunchtime bandit,” walked into the bank as a customer, presented a note indicating he had a gun and demanded cash.

“The individual is described as preppy, mid-20s, clean cut, well dressed, he’s always wearing the same clothes, same coat and hat,” Hold-Up Staff Inspector Mike Earl told reporters during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect was caught on security video fleeing the scene of one of the robberies by taking the subway.

“We’re hoping to give the tellers, the bank employees an early Christmas present by trying to get this preppy punk off the street before he goes on to commit further robberies,” Earl said.

“Committing five in a month is a spree to me and we have to get this guy off the street, hopefully before lunchtime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

