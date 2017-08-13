In Canada, 40,000 cardiac arrests occur each year. Survival for someone who has a cardiac arrest depends on bystanders knowing what to do and acting quickly, but, unfortunately, this action happens in less than one-third of these cases. The Community of Heroes event aims to increase the bystander response to cardiac arrest by helping community members learn to do Hands-only CPR and how to use a defibrillator (AED).

And to top it off, everyone will have a chance to show off their new skills in our unique CPR relay! Please join us at this event. Your participation will help Heart & Stroke and MD Ambulance create a Community of Heroes in Saskatoon. This is a family-friendly event and is FREE to the public.