Event
Aug 13 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

COMMUNITY OF HEROES

Where
Friendship Park - 19th Street East, Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-08-2017 12:00 13-08-2017 16:00 America/Toronto COMMUNITY OF HEROES

Website
http://www.heartandstroke.ca
Contact
06-500-6027

In Canada, 40,000 cardiac arrests occur each year.  Survival for someone who has a cardiac arrest depends on bystanders knowing what to do and acting quickly, but, unfortunately, this action happens in less than one-third of these cases.  The Community of Heroes event aims to increase the bystander response to cardiac arrest by helping community members learn to do Hands-only CPR and how to use a defibrillator (AED).

And to top it off, everyone will have a chance to show off their new skills in our unique CPR relay!  Please join us at this event.  Your participation will help Heart & Stroke and MD Ambulance create a Community of Heroes in Saskatoon.  This is a family-friendly event and is FREE to the public.
