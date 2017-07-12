ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER’S

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

IN A SPECTACULAR

NEW PRODUCTION BY CAMERON MACKINTOSH

VANCOUVER’S PREMIERE ENGAGEMENT AT

THE QUEEN ELIZABETH THEATRE

JULY 12 – 23, 2017

Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on sale Saturday, April 1 at 10am for the premiere Vancouver engagement at The Queen Elizabeth Theatre. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Official show site: www.broadwayacrosscanada.ca/canada.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BroadwayAcrossCanada

Twitter: @BACTouring

Instagram: @bactouring