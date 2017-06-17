The BC Highland Games at Percy Perry Stadium

CKNW is proud to support THE BC HIGHLAND GAMES June 17th at Percy Perry Stadium!

It kicks off Friday evening with the best professional pipers in the Pacific Northwest in high level competition, followed by a Highland reception in the Whisky School tent.

On Saturday, the real fun begins. The festival is a movable feast of bands, dancers, entertainers, whisky tastings and even a haggis hunt for the kids. There will be British cars and British food, sheep dog demos, Quidditch, an expanded beer garden with entertainment, and of course the grand finale celebrating 150 years of Scots in Canada. Like the sound of the Indian Dhol? We’ll have the Royal Academy of Bhangra Dancing with Scottish highland dancers. We wrap up the day with the tremendous sound of the massed pipes and drums which launches a ceilidh (party) in the beer garden. Have your camera ready.

Get your tickets now in advance or buy them on Games-day at the gate. Take the new Evergreen Line to the BC Highland Games & Scottish Festival at the end of the train. The Lafarge Lake station in Coquitlam is the last stop on the new line, but the first stop for a day of fun, entertainment and culture.