Okanagan weather: unsettled conditions return

After a marvelous Mother’s Day weekend with temperatures soaring into the mid-20s, unsettled weather returns for the work week ahead.

Monday kicked off on a mild note with the warmest morning low of the year, around 11 C in Kelowna before warming into the low 20s in the afternoon with increasing sunshine.

The mercury will dip into single digits overnight before rising into the high teens Tuesday afternoon with a low pressure system, bringing a chance of showers and risk of a late day thunderstorm.

There is the chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Moisture will stick around the Okanagan on Wednesday with a chance of showers before some sunshine returns Thursday morning, ahead of another round of potential showers later in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies linger into Friday as daytime highs continue to hover around the 20 degree mark.

Early indications are that the May long weekend will begin on a mild note with afternoon highs in the low 20s on Saturday, but temperatures will become increasingly cooler and more unsettled with showers returning Sunday and Monday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

