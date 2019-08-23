Woman seriously hurt after boat crash at north end of Indian Arm, B.C.

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a boating accident in northern Indian Arm, B.C., on Friday.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says they were called around 9 a.m. to reports of a boat that crashed into the rocks near the Wigwam Inn.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said a fast response vessel from the Kitsilano Coast Guard base rushed to the scene.

A Vancouver police boat and crews from Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue also responded.

Crews were able to successfully rescue the woman from the boat, which had begun to fill with water by the time they arrived.

By 10:30 a.m., the woman was transferred to paramedics, who rushed her to hospital by ground ambulance.

It’s not yet known how extensive the woman’s injuries are, but she is expected to recover.

A Coast Guard dive team has been deployed by hovercraft to search the area after reports of an oil slick, but could not say whether the two incidents are connected.

The cause of the boat crash is under investigation.