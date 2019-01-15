Crime
Police investigating West End assault that sent man to hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue at Agnes Street.

One man was taken to hospital in unstable condition Tuesday morning.

Police said no arrests had been made as of yet.

