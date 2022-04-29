Menu

Canada

Moderna vaccine production plant ‘win’ for Quebec, says Legault

Posted April 29, 2022
Moderna will set up the first mRNA vaccine production site in Canada, bringing hundreds of jobs to the city. Premier François Legault calls it a ‘win’ for Quebec and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believes it will better arm Canada to deal with future pandemics. Gloria Henriquez reports.
