Canada

Quebec reports 15,000th death linked to COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2022 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Moderna vaccine production plant ‘win’ for Quebec, says Legault' Moderna vaccine production plant ‘win’ for Quebec, says Legault
WATCH: Moderna vaccine production plant ‘win’ for Quebec, says Legault

Quebec has now recorded 15,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data published today on the province’s open data website, 23 additional deaths associated with the virus were reported in the province over the past 24 hours.

Quebec has recorded more deaths linked to COVID-19 than any other province in Canada.

According to the open data site, 2,252 people were in hospital with COVID-19, a decline of 38 from the day before.

There were 74 people in intensive care, down six from the previous day.

Quebec’s interim public health director said Thursday the province has recorded more pandemic-related deaths than other Canadian jurisdictions because it has counted cases where the primary cause of death was not COVID-19.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
