COVID-19 January 12 2022 7:56pm 02:20 COVID-19 death toll more than just numbers on a spreadsheet: 'They're your friends, your family' Nate McLeod is one Winnipegger who's been faced with the unthinkable reality of COVID-19, losing two loved ones to the virus. Abigail Turner reports COVID-19 death toll more than just numbers on a spreadsheet: 'They're your friends, your family'