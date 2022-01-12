Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
January 12 2022 7:56pm
02:20

COVID-19 death toll more than just numbers on a spreadsheet: ‘They’re your friends, your family’

Nate McLeod is one Winnipegger who’s been faced with the unthinkable reality of COVID-19, losing two loved ones to the virus. Abigail Turner reports

Advertisement

Video Home