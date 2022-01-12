Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
January 12 2022 4:21pm
01:42

Cooling off: Jan. 12 Manitoba weather outlook

Temperatures cool off slightly with snow expected in some regions — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with what you need to know in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 12.

