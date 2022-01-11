Menu

Canada
January 11 2022 5:30pm
02:02

Elderly man dies during cold snap after advocates sounded alarm

What advocates in Montreal had feared, has happened. Another person experiencing homelessness has died.The probable cause? The current cold snap. Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports.

