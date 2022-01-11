Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
911
January 11 2022 11:25am
06:05

BC Paramedics strained as staffing issues worsen

Ambulance Paramedics of BC President Troy Clifford talks with Global News Morning about how a severe staffing shortage is impacting emergency services.

Advertisement

Video Home