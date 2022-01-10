Affordable Housing January 10 2022 9:33am 04:34 Habitat for Humanity Meaning of Home contest Local students are invited to submit poems or essays on what home means to them, for a chance to win $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity Manitoba. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8500294/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8500294/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?