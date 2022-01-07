Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Crime
January 7 2022 5:17pm
Winnipeg man arrested by child exploitation unit, RCMP looking for additional victims

A Winnipeg man is facing a February court date following his arrest Thursday by the Manitoba RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

