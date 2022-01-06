Menu

Canada
January 6 2022 8:50am
03:49

A lot of changing flights as we start 2022

On this week’s Travel Tips, Ixtapa Travel’s Barb Crowe tells Global News Morning there’s a lot of changing flights in Saskatchewan’s airports as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

