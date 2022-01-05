Menu

Global News at 5 BC
January 5 2022 8:34pm
B.C. MLA credits discovery of breast cancer to annual letter

B.C. MLA Karin Kirkpatrick has revealed she is battling breast cancer and is crediting the discovery of the cancer to an annual checkup reminder.

