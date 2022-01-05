Global News at 5 BC January 5 2022 8:34pm 00:34 B.C. MLA credits discovery of breast cancer to annual letter B.C. MLA Karin Kirkpatrick has revealed she is battling breast cancer and is crediting the discovery of the cancer to an annual checkup reminder. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8491845/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8491845/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?