Global News at Noon BC
January 5 2022 4:29pm
05:39

Tech Talk: New gadgets featured at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Tech expert Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media gives us an inside look at the hottest new technology from the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

