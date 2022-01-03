Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 3 2022 9:14pm
04:07

B.C.’s booster shot program continues to lag behind other provinces

There are many questions as to why B.C.’s booster shot program continues to lag behind other provinces, and what needs to be done to catch up. Richard Zussman reports.

