Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 3 2022 6:21pm
02:35

Toronto opens warming centres after issuing extreme cold weather alert

Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert with bone-chilling temperatures forecasted. Brittany Rosen has more on how the city is supporting vulnerable populations.

Advertisement

Video Home