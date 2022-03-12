Extreme cold weather alert in effect for Toronto this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With Toronto expecting some chilly conditions this weekend, the city has issued an extreme cold weather alert (EWCA).

According to a statement issued by the city, the medical officer of health issued the alert in anticipation of cold weather conditions forecast for the next 24 hours.

“ECWAs are issued when temperatures are forecasted to reach -15 degrees Celsius or colder, or when the wind chill is forecasted to reach -20 degrees Celsius or colder,” the statement read.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto is expected to reach a low of -11 C but will feel closer to -19 C with the wind chill overnight.

The statement advised residents to take the necessary precautions to stay safe amid the frigid conditions.

The city will open four warming centers at 7 p.m. Saturday to provide those vulnerable to the cold with safe spaces to rest and access to snacks, washroom facilities, and referrals to emergency shelters.

The four warming centres are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre at 195 Princes Blvd.

The alert will be in effect until further notice.