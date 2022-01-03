Menu

January 3 2022 5:02pm
00:30

Burnaby RCMP seek missing 25-year-old man

RCMP are hoping you can help locate a Burnaby man who’s gone missing. Ryan Price was reported missing by his family after he didn’t show up to scheduled meetings with relatives over the holidays.

