Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
January 3 2022 6:53am
05:21

Continued Immediate Need for Blood Donors

Canadian Blood Services is hoping Atlantic Canadians will step up to donate blood as the need continues due to cancelled appointments and less people donating because of the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home