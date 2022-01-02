Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
January 2 2022 12:53pm
01:51

Regina salon spa owner big winner of $50K grant

The owner of Miyosiwin Salon Spa will be giving back to the community after winning a $50,000 grant.

Advertisement

Video Home