Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle
December 31 2021 6:36pm
01:54

New Year’s Fun on Kelowna ice rinks

With the extra time, Kelowna residents had on their hands after New Year’s Eve plans were cancelled once again many laced up their skates and headed to the nearest rink. Sydney Morton has more.

Advertisement

Video Home