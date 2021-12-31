BC Restaurant And Foodservices Association December 31 2021 11:43am 04:39 Restaurants prepare for scaled back New Year’s Eve Ian Tostensen, BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO, shares details of how the hospitality industry will be impacted by the restrictions in place over New Year’s Eve. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8482052/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8482052/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?