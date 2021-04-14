Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 14 2021 10:59am
04:18

B.C. moves to extend the indoor dining ban at restaurants and pubs

Ian Tostenson of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association discusses the province’s plan to extend the indoor dining ban into May.

