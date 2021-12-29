Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 29 2021 9:11pm
03:52

Back to school: Classes to start late in phased return due to COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases surge, the B.C. government is delaying start of school until Jan. 10 for most K to 12 students. Richard Zussman reports.

