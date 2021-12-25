Global News Hour at 6 BC December 25 2021 9:48pm 01:57 B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 25 Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has more information on the snowfall and potential record cold coming to British Columbia in the Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 forecast. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8474415/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8474415/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?