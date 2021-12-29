Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 29 2021 9:30am
04:27

Cowessess First Nations Chief Cadmus Delorme reflects on 2021

Chief Cadmus Delorme reflects on a trying year for the Cowessess First Nation with the discovery of unmarked graves and the need that truth must come before reconciliation.

