Global News at 10 Regina December 29 2021 9:30am 04:27 Cowessess First Nations Chief Cadmus Delorme reflects on 2021 Chief Cadmus Delorme reflects on a trying year for the Cowessess First Nation with the discovery of unmarked graves and the need that truth must come before reconciliation. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8472780/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8472780/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?