Crime December 23 2021 8:43pm 01:04 Obnes Regis to remain in custody through the holidays The husband of slain teacher Naomi Onotera made a brief court appearance and will remain in custody over the holidays after being charged in relation to his wife's death. Rumina Daya reports.