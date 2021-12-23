Menu

Entertainment
December 23 2021 9:26am
04:03

Mosaic Stadium turns into winter wonderland for Iceville

For the second straight year, Mosaic Stadium’s frozen tundra will be literally frozen. REAL President and CEO Tim Reid joins Global News Morning as Iceville returns for this winter

