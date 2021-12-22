Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Closure
December 22 2021 11:23am
04:52

Bars and fitness facilities ordered to close as Omicron drives up COVID-19 cases

Sara Hodson of the Fitness Industry Council discusses the challenges of rebounding from another COVID related shut-down.

Advertisement

Video Home