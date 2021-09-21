Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 21 2021 11:06am
02:58

US Land Border Closure Extended

The United States has extended its closure of their border for non-essential travelers. Western Washington University Border Policy researcher Laurie Trautman joins Paul Haysom to talk about the implications from the move.

Advertisement

Video Home