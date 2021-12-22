Entertainment December 22 2021 9:31am 04:20 Table Mountain Regional Park opens to the public Thursday Table Mountain is back open for snowboarding and skiing on Thursday. General manager Lawrence Blouin joins Global News Morning with what you need to know if you’re heading out to the hill. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8467947/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8467947/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?